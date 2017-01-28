Seth Rollins Calls Out Triple H at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio (Video)

Seth Rollins just invaded NXT TakeOver: San Antonio to call out Triple H after what happened on WWE Raw.

Seth Rollins had a spot in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match until Sami Zayn defeated him for his spot on the most recent episode of Raw. This came after Triple H’s music blared over the venue, distracted Rollins, and led to Zayn getting the successful pinfall. It resulted from the weeks of Rollins calling out the Game, which finally got somewhat of a response.

So what would the Architect respond with? Well, he showed up to NXT TakeOver: San Antonio knowing that Triple H would be there since it’s his product. He stormed into the ring after the NXT Tag Team Championship match to call out the Game and shouted until he came out. But when the WWE VP of Talent entered the Freeman Coliseum, he stood there for maybe three seconds and brought out security.

For a minute, Rollins seemed like he would be able to fight off everyone to get backstage. However, too many people got to him and he wouldn’t be successful.

The crowd booed and chanted for Rollins to come back after this ended.

This certainly came as a surprise since main roster stars rarely show up on NXT anymore. It made all too much sense to bring Rollins to the Freeman Coliseum to look for Triple H, however. This makes for a great and logical part of a storyline that is set to ramp up as we near WrestleMania 33 in early April.

Fallout of Seth Rollins being taken away should be seen at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night. He’s still not in the Royal Rumble match, but you could get he’ll be going after Triple H throughout the night. Will they end up brawling at the Alamodome?

