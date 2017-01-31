Samoa Joe makes surprise debut on Raw, attacks Seth Rollins

The surprise entrant everyone expected at the Royal Rumble finally made an appearance on the main roster on Monday Night Raw to annihilate Seth Rollins.

Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe made his long-awaited debut Monday, after Seth Rollins came to the ring to confront Triple H, the man who created NXT and brought Samoa Joe to WWE in the first place.

Early in the show, Seth Rollins and Stephanie McMahon traded some brutal insults in the ring, and after Rollins threatened to visit McMahon’s home to fight Triple H, McMahon revealed that The Game would be making his first appearance on Raw since handing Kevin Owens the Universal title.

At the very end of Raw, Triple H accused Rollins, who had to vacate the World Championship and miss months of action due to a knee injury, of “spitting in” his face after elevating him to a main event position. Rollins eventually came to face off with Triple H – but he was quickly attacked by Samoa Joe, who was not a part of TakeOver: San Antonio and was also absent from the Royal Rumble.