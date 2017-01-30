Samoa Joe Debuts on WWE Raw, Destroys Seth Rollins (Video)

Samoa Joe would make his WWE main roster debut in stunning fashion.

Samoa Joe had seemingly been phased out of WWE NXT after not being part of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. He made an appearance from the crowd, but that was about it.

Well, on Monday Night Raw, Joe would show up and wreaked havoc on the Flagship Show. It went down in dramatic fashion too.

Seth Rollins had called out Triple H for nearly a month. It took him a while, especially since the Game cost him the WWE Universal Championship back in August 2016, but Rollins is finally seeking his revenge. He has done this by looking for Triple H on Raw and even at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

During the 9:00 p.m. ET hour of Raw, Rollins and Stephanie McMahon went face-to-face about what happened at TakeOver. This led to a back-and-forth between the two, resulting in McMahon first saying that the Cerebral Assassin is not at Raw, but revealing the truth that he will be here. He would arrive during the final 20 minutes of the show.

Triple H would show up in the Raw venue and talk about Rollins’ journey by his side from NXT Champion to being part of the Authority. He said when Rollins handed back his WWE World Heavyweight Championship and returned seven months later, it turned the former Shield man into an “abstract failure”.

Triple H says he’s trying “so hard” not being the guy who ends careers, crushes dreams, and injures others. But then he turned to the camera and said he’s “done trying”. He ushered Rollins to come down to the ring, and he did.

Well, once Rollins went to the ring, Joe popped up out of nowhere to attack the former WWE World Champion from behind and destroyed him. This would be capped off with a Coquina Clutch to close the show.

What a moment to close out Raw. Rollins is going to seemingly have to get through Joe, one of Triple H’s guys from NXT, before facing the Creator himself. It’s an angle that should dominate Raw over the next few months as we near WrestleMania.

This article originally appeared on