Samoa Joe attack Seth Rollins for Triple H on WWE RAW (Video)

Samoa Joe made his main roster debut as Triple H’s hired gun, jumping Seth Rollins on WWE RAW on Jan. 30

There were many people waiting for Samoa Joe in the 2017 Royal Rumble match on Sunday night. After all, he wasn’t on the NXT TakeOver card and seemed destined for the main roster. Instead, his music never hit and he never came out. On Monday, Jan. 30 from Laredo, TX for WWE RAW, his music didn’t hit once again. However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t make his presence felt.

After Seth Rollins called out Triple H earlier in the night and several times leading up to WWE RAW, the leader of The Authority returned to the show at the very end to answer the call. He went into a long diatribe about creating Rollins and now it was time to destroy him. That’s when he said he was ready to fight and finally answered Rollins’ call—sort of.

Rollins was ready and his music hit as he tore off his shirt and stomped to the ring. Right as he came up to ringside, though, he found out painfully he wasn’t going to get close to Triple H. Samoa Joe came out of nowhere and absolutely leveled The Architect, beginning a massive beatdown:

That’s a hell of a way to make your debut. Even if you’re just a hitman, you look like a monster right away and get to be right in the main event picture.

While many may have called for Samoa Joe to debut at the Rumble, this was far better than that would have ever been. He’s in the spotlight immediately, can grow with one of the best workers in the company (Rollins), and can then just grow from his role as the henchman. Therefore, everyone should be even more excited now that he’s debuted that it was on WWE RAW.

