Samoa Joe asks Seth Rollins if he’s okay on RAW after injury (Video)

Obviously, there is really only one story in the wrestling world that everyone is paying attention to on Wednesday here, that being the knee injury suffered by Seth Rollins. Monday night saw Rollins attacked by a main roster-debuting Samoa Joe, however, we came to find out that Rollins re-aggravated the knee that kept him out of action for so long.

More and more has been coming out about the injury as Wednesday comes along, but this latest video making the rounds kinda makes it all the more heartbreaking.

As Samoa Joe was choking Seth Rollins out on the mat Monday night, he was aware enough to notice that something was wrong with The Architect, asking him if he’s okay. You have to listen closely for that part, but you can clearly hear Rollins respond to him with, “I hope so.”



Joe is a veteran of the business, even though he was just making his main roster debut on Monday night. You do have to give him credit for being so aware of the health of his opposition while he was experiencing the rush of the biggest moment of his illustrious career.

As for Rollins, he was down in Alabama on Wednesday to meet with the famed Dr. James Andrews to evaluate where the knee is health wise. Right now, of course, there is a fear that Rollins may miss his second WrestleMania in a row, which would truly be the most heartbreaking part of all this if that is indeed the case.

By the end of the week, we should all know what exactly the prognosis is for Seth Rollins.

