Ryback: John Cena Has Been ‘Poison’ to Pro Wrestling

Former WWE star Ryback went in on John Cena for his past treatment of fellow former talent Alexa Riley.

Ryback’s “Conversations with the Big Guy” podcast has become a staple of soundbites regarding the wrestling business over the past few months. This has seen the former WWE star comment on his past issues with the company, interactions with talent, and other stories from his time there.

This time around, the Big Guy went on Jim Ross’ “The Ross Report” podcast. Via transcription from Wrestling Inc, Ryback went on a profanity-filled rant about John Cena, going after him for “s— talk” he would use in the ring, burying Alex Riley, and the creation of NXT.

Below are some of the highlights of the rant:

And, two, it’s hilarious what people will find out about John. So he used to s***-talk me when I was in the ring. I remember I was in there against Mark Henry. You’ve got to remember, I came up with all these guys in developmental and I know everyone who’s sitting backstage. No, John [used to talk trash], I used to be back there for John when Riley was in the ring, when the company was f*cking with him because John was hot at him because of what happened and all this.

Ryback did not go in-depth on what exactly Cena said to him in the ring, other than it being “s— talk.” He would go further in depth on RIley and what Cena may have done to him:

But John would sit back there and bury Riley in front of everybody for no reason, and Alex Riley is f***ing money and he was money from Day One. Busted his ass, had awesome theme music, worked his ass off, went out there and got a reaction from the people, but because of John Cena and I swear to God, I swear to f***ing God, because of John Cena, his career is over in the WWE for no f***ing reason outside of John and his personal issues. Unbelievable.

Ryback is referencing Riley’s own appearance on “The Ross Report,” which Wrestling Inc also has a transcription of here. The former Miz protege didn’t go into detail on what had happened with Cena, but said he would discuss it “one day for sure.”

The last part is on NXT, which the former Intercontinental Champion says that the Face That Runs the Place has new Superstars “hot on his heels.” He said the creation of NXT was Triple H’s getting rid of the “f—ing Cena problem.”

And I think he started with the NXT thing and bring up all these NXT guys and protecting the f*** out of them. There [are] so many guys now that John just can’t f***ing pick his battle with one guy because there are nine other guys that are hot on his [heels]. Do you know what I mean? And he [has] been surpassed now and so Hunter’s brilliant if that’s what he did to get rid of the f***ing Cena problem.

Ryback clearly has some issues with Cena that date back a number of years ago, if his references were back from when Riley had been on the main roster. The NXT comments will likely draw a few head turns as well. Like the folks at Cageside Seats said, Cena has become someone in high stature with wrestling fans around the world, some of which may not take too well to this.

How do you feel about the Big Guy’s comments? Is there anything else to take away from it?

This article originally appeared on