Roman Reigns May Be in WWE’s Royal Rumble Match, Despite Having a World Title Shot

Roman Reigns is apparently in WWE’s Royal Rumble match, even though he has a world title opportunity at the pay-per-view.

On Monday Night Raw, Goldberg and Roman Reigns came face to face for the first time in a WWE ring. As they were staring each other down, Braun Strowman made his way out to the ring to stake his claim for the title of Royal Rumble winner. Both Reigns and Goldberg then teamed up to hit a double spear and take down the giant Strowman, leaving him laying in the ring.

Shortly after Raw was over something strange appeared on the WWE Instagram page:

#RomanReigns, #BraunStrowman and @goldberg95 will collide in the #RoyalRumble match for a #UniversalTitle shot at #WrestleMania! #Raw A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

That may not look like anything strange, but when you read the caption it appears that WWE may very well have ruined one of the other matches set to take place at the same event. Both Strowman and Goldberg have declared themselves as entrants in the actual Rumble match, but Reigns is set to face WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens for the top title on Raw.

That’s the strange bit. If Reigns was set to win the Universal title from Owens at the Royal Rumble, then why would he be a part of the actual Royal Rumble match as well? Have WWE actually just ruined one of their big matches at what many consider their second biggest pay-per-view of the year?

Many had expected Reigns may very well win that title and head towards WrestleMania to face whoever wins the Rumble. With this potential spoiler, it may very well be that he still ends up in a massive match at ‘Mania, but he may have to go through 29 other men to get there.

This could very easily be a slight error by whoever runs the WWE Instagram page, but the fact that the post hasn’t been taken down, and has over 200,000 likes, could point to a massive spoiler for the Royal Rumble.

