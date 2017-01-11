The Rock roasts Tom Brady over his awful impersonation video

New England Patriots star Tom Brady attempted to sell his new Under Armour pajamas by impersonating The Rock and dropping a classic WWE catchphrase in a video on his Facebook account. It didn’t go so well.

Hey Rock, how's the sleep life nowadays?? Posted by Tom Brady on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The Great One was not impressed, and he burned Brady in a response video on YouTube.

“Sweet tap-dancing baby Jesus, what in the [expletive] did we just watch.

Thomas, what was that? You’re sitting there, you’re sitting on some rocks, which is guess is supposed to be profound because my name is The Rock, and your legs are open like Kermit the Frog…

I mean who the [expletive] directed that, a Jets fan? Had to have been a Jets fan.”