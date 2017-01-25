Ric Flair flashes trademark swagger in hilarious new used car salesman ad

Ric Flair may not be world champion anymore but “The Nature Boy” is still finding ways to fluff the bank account.

Ric Flair is among the legendary figures in professional wrestling. Competing across multiple decades, Flair has seen it all and done it all inside the squared circle. However, there is perhaps one career field that Flair is a perfect match for that doesn’t involve a pair of tights.

And thanks to US Auto Sales, we received a glimpse of Ric Flair, the used car salesman.

If you’re looking for the ode to Dusty part of the commercial, you’ll have to hop into the time machine and go back to 1983 when Dusty Rhodes dropped perhaps the best car commercial of all time. That is, until the wheelin’ and deelin’ son of a gun “Nature Boy” upped the ante.

I wonder how the negotiations would go at Papa Flair’s car lot. Does he end up putting clients in the Figure Four Lock if they don’t want to sign on the dotted line? Do they hold annual sales events where taking one chop from Flair equates to a $1,000 off? Is his sales team only four guys?

There’s so many questions and intrigue in Flair as the used car salesman that hopefully US Auto Sales can spend some money to have Flair appear on upcoming commercial spots.

It’s not as if Flair’s pro-wrestling schedule is packed. The 16-time world champion was managing his daughter Charlotte in the WWE before she unceremoniously dropped him earlier this year. Despite not being an active on-screen character, Flair is staying in shape, evident by his recent feat of strength that went viral.

Flair will be given another accolade besides salesman of the month later this year. Prior to WrestleMania, WWE will be unveiling a statue made in Flair’s honor.

This article originally appeared on