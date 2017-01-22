Ric Flair Fires Up the Atlanta Falcons Before NFC Championship Game (Video)

Before their NFC Championship game, Ric Flair went to Atlanta to fire up the Falcons.

Ric Flair has made his way around the sports landscape on both the collegiate and professional levels. He has supported the University of Michigan on a handful of occasions, trashing Ohio State in the process. ESPN’s College GameDay also brought him on as a guest picker in 2016.

It’s 2017, so Flair is venturing into new sports teams. He went to Atlanta to pump up the NFL’s Falcons with a pre-game speech before their NFC Championship game on Sunday. They are playing the Green Bay Packers for the opportunity to be in Super Bowl 51 in two weeks. As seen in the video below, the Nature Boy shouted his famous lines from his days inside the squared circle:

GAMEDAY! Time to #RiseUp – WOOOOO! @atlantafalcons A video posted by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:19am PST

Flair’s support for the Falcons has put him in hot water with Carolina Panthers player Charles Johnson. They got into an argument on Twitter after Flair sent this video message to the Falcons just days before.

This dude Ric Flair is the ultimate groupie #factsornaw — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 20, 2017

Charles, sorry I can't get back to you at the moment because I am busy with the Falcons who if you didn't know are in the playoffs…WOOOOO! https://t.co/hiU4AKaDKh — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

I appreciate that Charles because without Ric Flair there would be no Sting. Ask him! So that was a very nice compliment. https://t.co/8lMIOTsB1Z — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

It's cool we will watch from work. Hala at me if u need a JOB, I probably pay more than them teams you hop around to #igottimetoday ???????????? https://t.co/P2vmCkiTRR — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017

@randywattson Much Respect To u & The Panthers! But Really Let's Get Serious.Everybody Gets Old But Not Everyone Gets Great! 4 Sacks Really? — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

Your right @RicFlairNatrBoy everybody gets old. And this comes to my next conclusion kids! Don't do drugs #whatmovie? #butthemoneydoesnot pic.twitter.com/SkmIrAdE1C — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017

Well, that kind of escalated fast. It probably means we won’t see Flair attending a Panthers practice anytime soon either.

Flair has been circling around the media landscape for the past handful of months with sports teams and on social media, so none of what he’s doing is much of a surprise. He also has a documentary with ESPN coming up, which is part of the network’s “30 for 30” series. It will profile the 16-time World champion’s career is wrestling and his outside life, some of which could be attached to what he’s done over the past few years.

Will Ric Flair’s words inspire the Falcons as they look toward going to Super Bowl 51? Which sports team will he side with next?

