Ric Flair dead-lifts 400 pounds, promises to ‘never retire’

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair proves that age is just a number with the latest video he’s shared on social media.

The wrestler, once known as “The Nature Boy,” took to Twitter to post a video of himself deadlifting 400 pounds in the gym. Accompanying the video was the caption, “I. Will. Never. Retire.”

Naturally, the video of Ric Flair earned many positive comments from fans and athletes alike.

One of the most notable commenters was “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, another wrestler from the days when WWE was known as WWF (World Wrestling Federation).

@RicFlairNatrBoy Impressive Rick!! Way to GOOOOOOOO!! — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) January 4, 2017

The video quickly made the rounds, with TMZ speculating this was a sign Ric Flair was up for “one more match.” Now, while we’re not sure about Flair getting back in the ring, what’s certain is that there’s someone coming for his place in history: John Cena.

As it stands right now, Cena is set to face off against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble for the World Championship title. If Cena succeeds in snatching the title from The Phenomenal One, he will have tied Ric Flair for number of titles held throughout his wrestling career.

As it stands right now, Ric Flair has held the title of World Champion 16 times, compared to Cena’s 15 times. When confronted with the possibility that Cena would tie his world record, Ric Flair took the news in stride saying, “Sixteen’s not the real number anyway. They just plain won’t recognize two of them, so that’s 18, and then there were three more. No, but, I think the world of John [Cena] and I would have no problem with that happening.”

Will Flair step into the ring again? That remains to be seen but at least he remains full of energy and flair like he was when he first stepped inside the squared circle.

This article originally appeared on