Ric Flair congratulates John Cena after tying his WWE world title record

After John Cena defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE World Championship and his record-tying 16th world title, fellow 16-time world champion Ric Flair congratulated Cena on tying the mark first set by him.

Entering the Royal Rumble on Sunday night, John Cena needed just one more victory in a world title match to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championship victories.

It wasn’t easy, but Cena was finally able to topple Styles in a one-on-one match to win the WWE World Championship and thus tying Flair’s record.

After Cena beat Styles in one of the best matches of his long and soon-to-be Hall of Fame career in WWE, The Nature Boy took to Twitter to congratulate the leader of the CeNation.

Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget… To be the man, you gotta beat the man – WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017

That wasn’t all that Flair did other than finally finding out what “it’s lit” means on social media this weekend.

Flair, who was in attendance backstage at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio to see his daughter retain her gold in the first match of the night, took a shot with Cena and his newly-won gold as well.

It had been a while since Cena had held a world title due to injuries and taking some time off for other opportunities in Hollywood, but the most beloved and most hated star in wrestling is back on top of the business and the one true “Face That Runs The Place” in WWE.

As for Flair, he’s obviously done wrestling after his fantastic match with Shawn Michaels all the way back in 2008 at WrestleMania XXIV, but Space Mountain still pops his head from time-to-time.

Unfortunately, we never got a Cena-Flair match with Ric still having a bit left in the tank, but hey, it’s professional wrestling. That may be our main event of WrestleMania 33, in the place where Flair retired the first time.

