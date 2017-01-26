Ric Flair asks internet’s help with extremely important question

Ric Flair has been busy lately, popping up on RAW here and there and hanging around WWE as his daughter Charlotte continues to build her name within the company.

The wrestling legend is also trying to stay in touch with today’s trends. And most recently, he had a question about the lingo these kids are using to describe things these days.

Specifically, Flair really wants to know what “It’s lit” means.

Need your help Twitter.. What does "it's lit" mean?? — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 26, 2017

Denizens of Twitter were more than happy to help the Nature Boy with his quandary.

@RicFlairNatrBoy it could have so many definitions but basically every time you so WOOOOOOO, I would say "its lit" — Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) January 26, 2017

@RicFlairNatrBoy @Elevate_Mike You're the definition of "lit" Nature Boy! It's limousine ridin, jet flyin, kiss stealin WOO!, wheelin dealin pic.twitter.com/sQh0K8hhRj — Robert Wells (@ElevateMao) January 26, 2017

.@RicFlairNatrBoy Well, if it's in the dictionary, I'm sure your photo is next to the term. pic.twitter.com/f8DiP7qY9i — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) January 26, 2017

The only question now is what more could the internet help a man like Ric Flair out with at this point in his life? Some ideas:

Help him out, internet.

