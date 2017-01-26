Ric Flair asks internet’s help with extremely important question

Ric Flair has been busy lately, popping up on RAW here and there and hanging around WWE as his daughter Charlotte continues to build her name within the company.

The wrestling legend is also trying to stay in touch with today’s trends. And most recently, he had a question about the lingo these kids are using to describe things these days.

Specifically, Flair really wants to know what “It’s lit” means.

Denizens of Twitter were more than happy to help the Nature Boy with his quandary.

The only question now is what more could the internet help a man like Ric Flair out with at this point in his life? Some ideas:

  1. Money management
  2. Parent-daughter relations
  3. Re-selling FastPasses to Space Mountain
  4. Styling and profiling in your 60s
  5. Urban Dictionary searching “bandwagon fans”

Help him out, internet.

