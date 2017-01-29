Randy Orton Wins the WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Video Highlights
Randy Orton would walk out a winner in the Royal Rumble match.
The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated matches of the year. It always has its fair share of surprises and debuts. The winner earns a main event match at WrestleMania 33.
Strowman picked up where he left off with four eliminations within two minutes. He was met by Sami Zayn and the Big Show who all have history to make for an exciting continuation of the Rumble. Big Show didn’t last long as he was eliminated by Braun Strowman.
The agility of @TrueKofi NEVER ceases to amaze the @WWEUniverse in the #RoyalRumble Match, LIVE NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/dhcqW7OSeA
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
The greatest moment of the match was when Tye Dillinger came in at number 10 to be followed by James Ellsworth who renewed his rivalry with Strowman. Baron Corbin with one of the biggest eliminations of the night by eliminating Braun Strowman as Kofi Kingston continues his streak of staying alive.
One of the funniest moments of the match was when Cesaro started to swing everyone including his partner Sheamus. The cooperation returned as they eliminated the New Day to be outed by Jericho. Luke Harper turns his back on Bray Wyatt with a Sister Abigale but Orton saves Wyatt.
.@GOLDBERG DOES IT AGAIN!!!
He eliminates @BrockLesnar!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/xUHkQBxSKy
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Lesnar comes vengeful as he warms up for Goldberg but when Goldberg comes in, he embarrasses Lesnar again.
HE STILL HAS IT! The #Undertaker has ELIMINATED @Goldberg from the #RoyalRumble Match, LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ze8cAuWgzb
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
The most amazing moment in this match was when Undertaker appeared behind Goldberg to get speared. Taker would proceed to eliminate Goldberg as he would fall victim to Roman Reigns.
#TheViper #RKOs @WWERomanReigns and ELIMINATES him!!! @RandyOrton wins the 30th #RoyalRumble Match!! pic.twitter.com/hDHa4LFCAP
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
The final three included Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Randy Orton. It will narrow down to Reigns versus Orton. Orton would set up Reigns with an RKO and eliminate him. This made the Viper become the 2017 Royal Rumble winner. He will move on to WrestleMania 33 and be in the main event of the show.
Are you happy with the decision to make Randy Orton the Royal Rumble winner?
