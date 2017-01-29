Randy Orton wins 2017 WWE Royal Rumble: Twitter reaction

Randy Orton won the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match and earned a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

30 WWE superstars competed for one main event slot at WrestleMania 33 in the 2017 Royal Rumble match on Sunday night inside the Alamodome.

It was crazy, it was frantic, it was shocking, but in the end, Randy Orton survived 29 other stars and earned a spot in WrestleMania’s main event in Orlando later this year.

Here’s how Twitter went crazy after Orton earned a spot on the WrestleMania 33 card with an insane victory in the 2017 Royal Rumble match in which he eliminated Roman Reigns — the No. 30 entrant after performing earlier in the night — last to win it.

Orton drilled an RKO on Reigns and then clotheslined him over the top rope to be the last man standing and the winner on the match.

Been there, done this.

Yeah, pretty much.

Has WWE ever mentioned that John Cena vs. Randy Orton has been done 500 times already? They might want to take a closer look at that.

This is really why Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble match: Migos.

Congratulations, WWE. You played yourself.

For the second time in his career, Randy Orton is going to the main event of WrestleMania. The Viper first won the Royal Rumble match back in 2009 when he eliminated former mentor Triple H to seal a spot at ‘Mania. (Orton did go on to lose to Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 25 in Houston for the WWE Championship.)

Orton survived the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho and his brother in the Wyatt Family: Bray Wyatt himself.

There’s still two pay-per-views before WrestleMania 33, but we know what the main event will include to some degree and that’s Randy Orton.

