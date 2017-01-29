Randy Orton wins 2017 WWE Royal Rumble: Twitter reaction

Randy Orton won the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match and earned a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

30 WWE superstars competed for one main event slot at WrestleMania 33 in the 2017 Royal Rumble match on Sunday night inside the Alamodome.

It was crazy, it was frantic, it was shocking, but in the end, Randy Orton survived 29 other stars and earned a spot in WrestleMania’s main event in Orlando later this year.

Here’s how Twitter went crazy after Orton earned a spot on the WrestleMania 33 card with an insane victory in the 2017 Royal Rumble match in which he eliminated Roman Reigns — the No. 30 entrant after performing earlier in the night — last to win it.

Orton drilled an RKO on Reigns and then clotheslined him over the top rope to be the last man standing and the winner on the match.

Been there, done this.

We are now on the Road to WrestleMania. @RandyOrton wins the Royal Rumble & @JohnCena is champion. Feels like a familiar road #RoyalRumble — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) January 30, 2017

People reacting to a John Cena vs Randy Orton at #Wrestlemania33 be like pic.twitter.com/0apDwcvUif — johnattan goodboy (@Goodboy_EOB) January 30, 2017

Yeah, pretty much.

Really? @JohnCena vs @RandyOrton @WWE? This has been over done and overkilled. I'm not watching wrestlemania if that's the main event. — Zack the Lion (@DarthTheLion) January 30, 2017

Has WWE ever mentioned that John Cena vs. Randy Orton has been done 500 times already? They might want to take a closer look at that.

How on Earth does Randy Orton deserve this?! No Joe, no Balor, Reigns and Amore for no reason at all… Have you not learnt from 2014?! — Aiden (@AidenKarlBoyer) January 30, 2017

Randy Orton wins the Rumble and Cena is champion. Tell me again how WWE is building towards future stars… #RoyalRumble — Ryan A. Johansson (@NiceGuyRy22) January 30, 2017

This is really why Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble match: Migos.

The reason Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble pic.twitter.com/RuuNVdt4Ar — … (@NoJuice_Ben) January 30, 2017

WWE fans after seeing Randy Orton going to wrestlemania again ???? #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/F3pjbOKG5i — Wrestling LAD (@WrestlingLAD) January 30, 2017

Congratulations, WWE. You played yourself.

For the second time in his career, Randy Orton is going to the main event of WrestleMania. The Viper first won the Royal Rumble match back in 2009 when he eliminated former mentor Triple H to seal a spot at ‘Mania. (Orton did go on to lose to Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 25 in Houston for the WWE Championship.)

Orton survived the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho and his brother in the Wyatt Family: Bray Wyatt himself.

There’s still two pay-per-views before WrestleMania 33, but we know what the main event will include to some degree and that’s Randy Orton.

This article originally appeared on