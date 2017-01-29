Randy Orton wins 2017 WWE Royal Rumble: Full video highlights

Randy Orton walked out of WWE Royal Rumble a winner and advanced to a World title shot at WrestleMania 33.

The WWE Royal Rumble match would cap off the first pay-per-view of 2017. This saw 30 Superstars compete for an opportunity at getting a World title opportunity at WrestleMania 33. Who would become the 30th ever Royal Rumble winner?

Big Cass would become the first entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Chris Jericho then entered No. 2 after a long promo from the Realest Guys in the Room.

An interesting entrant would be Jack Gallagher entering at No. 5. He was the first cruiserweight entrant and the only one to be in this. The Gentlemen then went after Jericho with his umbrella and hit him below the belt. Mark Henry eventually eliminated him.

Braun Strowman became a wrecking ball at No. 7 and eliminated Big Cass, Kalisto, and Mojo Rawley within seconds. He squared up to Mark Henry and dumped him fast too. This all came with Jericho at ringside. Big Show then entered and had a long brawl with the Mountain of a Man, leading to a fun back and forth between the two. Strowman eventually eliminated him.

Then at No. 10, Tye Dillinger entered! A perfect spot for the Perfect 10! He lasted about five minutes before being eliminated by Strowman.

Baron Corbin eventually became the one to eliminate Strowman, who seemed to be a favorite at one point. Would this bode well for the Lone Wolf later on?

Eventually, the ring began to fill up with WWE stars with eight in the ring. Sheamus, Cesaro, Dean Ambrose, Rusev, and Big E were among those still left. Something had to give sooner than later, right?

All three members of the New Day would be in the ring at the same time at No. 20. They worked together for a time and didn’t seem to show much, if any tension. All three would be eliminated by Cesaro and Sheamus. Then Chris Jericho took out the former Raw Tag Team Champions.

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton would both be in the ring at the same time to form an alliance. However, Luke Harper, who took a Sister Abigail from Wyatt last week, came down at No. 25. He stared at Orton, but moved away from him. They eventually stood toe-to-toe and Wyatt tried separating them, but Harper took out the Eater of Worlds and Orton.

At No. 26, Brock Lesnar entered the Royal Rumble. This came before Undertaker and Goldberg join the fray just a few slots later. He took out Ambrose and Ziggler within seconds. Enzo Amore then entered and left in seconds.

Lesnar would finally get Goldberg at No. 28. Goldberg quickly speared the Beast Incarnate and eliminated him within about 15 seconds. Unbelievable. The former WCW star then went after everyone else in the ring while Lesnar stood there shocked. He eventually got taken out by the Undertaker after he entered at No. 29.

Then at No. 30 Roman Reigns would resurface after losing his Universal Championship match to Kevin Owens earlier in the night. He immediately stood toe-to-toe with Undertaker and they brawled. Reigns eventually eliminated the Dead Man.

This would come down to Orton and Reigns. After a quick RKO, the Viper eliminated the Big Dog and won the Royal Rumble match.

There's only ONE Superstar who could enter the #RoyalRumble Match at No. 10…. and that's the PERFECT 10 @WWEDillinger!!! pic.twitter.com/Qh5o5K3URx — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017

Despite the injuries and being at age 36, Randy Orton is the 2017 Royal Rumble winner. WWE kept saying that he will be part of the WrestleMania 33 main event. Right now, John Cena has the WWE Championship, so does that mean we’re really heading back to this worn out feud? One would have to think Bray Wyatt is going to get involved in some way, however.

Randy Orton is now moving on to a title match. His WrestleMania season just became that much more interesting.

