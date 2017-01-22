Pentagon Jr. Leaves AAA, Changes Wrestling Name

AAA star Pentagon Jr. has left the company and is undergoing a bit of a transformation.

Throughout this decade, Pentagon Jr. has become one of the top names for the Asistencia Asesoría y Administración (AAA) wrestling promotion. It made him into a star in Mexico and translated into success in the United States. This would see him join the California-based Lucha Underground, which AAA is a contributor toward.

Well, Pentagon Jr.’s time in AAA has officially come to a close. The 31-year-old announced on Facebook that he has left the company on Sunday. He would say that he has departed to become an independent wrestler, changing his name to Penta El Cero Miedo. The post would then be closed with thanking the fans for their support.

Asides from this departure, Sexy Star and Fenix also left AAA and Lucha Underground in 2016.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com would follow this up with potential reasoning behind Pentagon Jr.’s departure. He says this happened just days before AAA announced the 2017 TripleMania event, which first started with Pentagon, Daga, and Garza Jr. showing up to a Crash show, which is run by Konnan.

Regarding the name change, Meltzer says that AAA owns the Pentagon Jr. name and Lucha Underground has the rights to Pentagon Dark. As noted, he’ll now be called Penta El Cero Miedo.

As for a potential reason for leaving, Meltzer says there is unhappiness with Lucha Underground not taping until November, so no money is being made from them. It’s “doubtful” this would happen if the promotion could get money for talent through merchandise or running separate shows, he adds.

This is a major shakeup to the Mexican wrestling landscape, especially for the United States-based Lucha Underground. Could this impact the contracts handed out to future talents? Where will Pentagon go next? Might anyone else join him?

