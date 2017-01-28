NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Results: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode Video Highlights

Who won the NXT Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: San Antonio?

The main event of Saturday’s NXT Takeover: San Antonio main event will be between superstars who made their bones outside of the WWE. Nakamura, a 3-time IWGP Heavyweight champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Roode, a 2-time and longest reigning TNA champion take center stage. It’s been a short, yet effective feud between the two veterans which has basically consisted of trash talking promos. When you have 2 guys who gave accomplished so much already their resumes basically carry the prestige of such a match. But who would ultimately walk out of Takeover with the belt?

Once again just a ridiculously awesome entrance from Roode. Not to be outdone by Nakamura.

The match clearly had that big fight intensity as the two veterans squared off as NXT fans cheered for each man back and forth. It was a very technical start with Nakamura just a step ahead and Roode using veteran tactics. The two then traded some taunts.

Early on it was all Nakamura and Roode looked a bit out of his league. But Roode took advantage of a mistake and sent his opponent over the top rope on a nasty looking fall.

From there, Roode grounded the former 3-time IWGP champ with absolute viciousness which included jumping knees and violent strikes. Roode even took the liberty of performing “good vibrations”. But Nakamura wouldn’t be held down as employed his patented knees and elbows before before the champ used “good vibrations” himself.

Nakamura looked for the finish Roode played possum and nailed a back stabbed for a close two count. A spinebuster got another two for Bobby. Nakamura went for the finish but Roode countered with a rope assisted pinning attempt. Shinsuke battled back with some horrific strike she and then a rolling arm bar which transitioned into a triangle choke. The tangle broke and Nakamura landed his running knee finisher for another 2 count. Roode tried to take a break but Nakamura dove at his opponent on the ring apron with a diving knee but seemed to injure himself.

Nakamura then landed his running kick finisher but couldn’t pin Roode because of the damage to his knee. The medical staff attended to him and Roode took the opportunity to land his spinning DDT but was stunned when Shinsuke kicked out. Roode then applied a half crab to Nakamura’s leg but Shinsuke turned into a triangle choke which was impossible with the injury. Roode took advantage and landed the DDT which this time hit pay dirt.

This article originally appeared on