NXT Takeover: San Antonio results: Bobby Roode vs Shinsuke Nakamura

A look at what happened during the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio match between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.

On Saturday night, the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio event would take place with WWE NXT’s top stars taking center stage. Titles would be on the line and plenty went down before the main event of the show, which would be Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship.

Nakamura and Roode would go head-to-head in the headlining match. Who would walk out with the belt?

The flashy entrances of Roode and Nakamura kicked things off with red-hot reactions from the Freeman Coliseum too. They then went into the in-ring action, which started slow with glares and taunts but built up steadily. Nakamura would be the first one to gain momentum after hitting an enziguiri to get the challenger out of the ring.

Roode would ground Nakamura with an attack at ringside and continuing things inside the ring. He even taunted the King of Strong Style with his own “good vibrations” move.

After being held down for so long, Nakamura fought back with an exploder suplex. He set up for the Kinshasa, but Roode wouldn’t get up. He ended up fooling Shinsuke with a quick roll-up attempt for a near-fall.

The crowd chants had been 50-50 for a majority of the match. However, it drifted toward Roode around midway through the match at around 80-20. Everyone seemed to be behind the “Glorious” chants and booed when Roode failed to get the pin after using the ropes. Eventually, Nakamura’s comeback gave him some more crowd support.

After a Kinshasa, Nakamura went down holding his knee and got checked on by referees for minutes. However, Roode attacked Nakamura the moment he reentered the ring and hit the Glorious DDT for a near-fall. The half-crab then got put on the bad knee that looked rigorous and vicious. Nakamura fought back, but got hit with another Glorious DDT for the win.

The third straight TakeOver event with the NXT Championship changing hands, the last two of which had Nakamura losing the belt. A title that had been kept on just one Superstar for so long has been bouncing around a lot. However, it’s on a new face in Bobby Roode, who gets his first NXT Title reign since debuting last year.

A wild way to close out an entertaining NXT TakeOver live special. How glorious will the title run of the new champion be going forward?

