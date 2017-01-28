NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Live Stream: Watch Online

A look at how to watch NXT TakeOver: San Antonio online.

Before the WWE Royal Rumble, NXT TakeOver: San Antonio will take place on Saturday, January 28. This will see the brightest stars of the future of WWE wrestle matches for NXT’s first live special of 2017. Five bouts are scheduled, including all three championships beings put on the line.

The NXT Championship match will have a different look to it. For the first time since NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in August 2015, Samoa Joe will not be competing for this belt. Instead, Shinsuke Nakamura will be facing Bobby Roode. The Glorious One is getting his first title opportunity since joining NXT last summer.

Asuka is only two months away from closing in on one year as NXT Women’s Champion. She may be facing her toughest task yet, however, by facing Nikki Cross, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce at TakeOver. The champion doesn’t have to be pinned here, so does this push forward the chances of someone else claiming the title?

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will put the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line against the Authors of Pain. This is also the first time the Revival have been out of the title picture since 2015. Can DIY fend off Paul Ellering’s men and retain the titles?

Roderick Strong and Andrade “Cien” Almas will go head-to-head in a battle to gain momentum for the future in NXT. Which one will talk out of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio with a win?

Tye Dillinger is set to battle SAnitY’s Eric Young. EY and his stable have been a thorn in Dillinger’s side for the past few weeks, including trying to lure him into the group. Can the Perfect 10 get by the numbers disadvantage?

Details on how to watch NXT TakeOver: San Antonio can be seen below:

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, TX

Venue: Freeman Coliseum

Live Stream: WWE Network

What could happen as WWE NXT’s top stars take center stage on Saturday night?

