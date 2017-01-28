NXT Takeover: San Antonio Full match results

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio live tracker with the full match results, highlights and more from Saturday’s show

There is palpable excitement entering the 2017 Royal Rumble weekend. The star-power for the Rumble and all of the potential surprises have fans excited, to say the least. However, it does feel as if not enough people are talking about NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. Without question, though, they most certainly should be considering what’s in store for fans.

It feels like whenever there is an NXT TakeOver special, every wrestling fan is buzzing—which makes this event in San Antonio so interesting that the buzz is not all there. But when you have Shinsuke Nakamura defending the NXT Championship against Bobby Roode in the main event, we’re talking about two of the best in the world with all of the charisma you could ask for being in the same ring.

On top of that, there’s also matches for the NXT Tag titles as the underdog champs, DIY, face off with the dominant and fearsome Authors of Pain. Then you also get Asuka defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce in a Fatal 4-way. If that weren’t enough, Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, and plenty of others will also be in action on Saturday night.

Not only should the wrestling and show from NXT TakeOver: San Antonio be phenomenal, but it also might hint to the Rumble. After all, some of these guys might make their debut on Sunday at the Alamodome. Subsequently, you won’t want to miss any of the results or action.

Thankfully, we’ll be live tracking the results of the show below when it begins at 8 p.m. ET:

Even if no one from NXT TakeOver: San Antonio shows up in the Rumble (doubtful, though Samoa Joe isn’t on the card), the show will still be worth watching. There’s a reason that hype always surrounds the TakeOver shows. So, why wouldn’t you want to immerse yourself in the greatness of high-quality wrestling?

