NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 Live Stream: Watch Online

A look at how to watch NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 online.

On Wednesday morning, the annual Wrestle Kingdom 11 event will take place from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Japan. This is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year which has received hype since the G1 Climax this past summer.

The main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11 will see Kazuchika Okada defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega. This is the third consecutive year that Okada has been in the main event of this show, but it’s Omega’s first. The Bullet Club member won the 2016 G1 Climax to receive this main event opportunity and potentially win his first world title in NJPW. Will he be able to pull this off?

Former WWE star Cody Rhodes will make his NJPW debut as part of the Bullet Club stable. He’ll face fellow former WWE wrestler Juice “CJ Parker” Robinson.

Multiple Ring of Honor stars are set to be in action as well. This includes a rematch between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole for the ROH World Championship.

Below is a look at the match card for Wrestle Kindgom 11:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega

IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match

KUSHIDA (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP Tag Team Championship Match

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma

ROH World Championship Match

Kyle O’Reilly (c) vs. Adam Cole

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match

Satoshi Kojima, Ricochet, and David Finlay will defend

IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Roppongi Vice

Cody Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson

Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger the Dark

New Japan Rumble

With this in mind, here’s a look at how to watch Wrestle Kingdom 11 online. This includes the start time, live stream, and more.

Date: Wednesday, January 4

Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Venue: Tokyo Dome

Live Stream: NJPWWorld.com

Wrestle Kingdom 11 should have plenty of top matches, some of which could end up as the best in all of wrestling for 2017. What will steal the show?

This article originally appeared on