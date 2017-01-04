NJPW New Year’s Dash 2017 Live Stream: Watch Online

A look at how to watch the NJPW New Year’s Dash show, which comes one day after Wrestle Kingdom 11.

On Wednesday, NJPW presented the Wrestle Kingdom 11 event from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. This is considered the company’s biggest show of the year, and after everything seen, it certainly looked like it. All of this momentum will carry into Thursday’s New Year’s Dash show, which is the annual post-Wrestle Kingdom program.

We should see some fallout from the incredible Wrestle Kingdom 11 main event between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega. These two wrestled for 45 minutes, including having wild sequences of in-ring action in the second half of the match. It would eventually see Okada retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. This is a match to go back and watch or order a monthly subscription to NJPW World alone.

Tetsuya Naito also fended off Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. This seemed like the end of a chapter for Tanahashi, who at 40-years-old, may be seeing his time on top come to an end. Might he show up at New Year’s Dash to get some momentum back?

There were also six title changes at Wrestle Kingdom 11 with every belt other than the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships changing hands. So, this could mean plenty of fresh storylines develop, even with no matches pre-advertised. Could we see another title change in potentially new developments?

With this in mind, here’s a look at how to watch the NJPW New Year’s Dash show online. This includes the start time, venue, live stream, and more.

Date: Thursday, January 5

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Live Stream: NJPWWorld.com

New Year’s Dash will continue setting up NJPW’s programming for 2017. What could go down at the show?

