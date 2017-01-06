New Goldberg WWE deal: What’s the story?

Bill Goldberg was originally only supposed to be a special guest on the WWE. Now, the new Goldberg WWE deal tells a different story.

According to Wrestling, Inc., the new Goldberg WWE deal is pretty extensive in its offerings for the legendary wrestler. Part of his new contract includes at least three pay-per-view appearances in 2017, including the upcoming Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania 33. He is also scheduled to appear at the March 5 Fastlane Pay-Per-View event, though it’s unclear if Goldberg will be doing anything, pay-per-view wise, past Wrestlemania 33.

Part of the reason the WWE was eager to draft up a new Goldberg WWE deal was because, thanks to his return to Monday Night Raw, he helped the struggling “red brand” drum up more than 3 million views per episode. Combined with his defeat of Brock Lesnar — in 90 seconds, no less! — and an appearance on the WWE 2K17 game, Goldberg, arguably, has become more popular than ever before.

And while there are rumors swirling about that there will be a Goldberg vs. Lesnar Part 3, much to mixed reactions from the fans, nothing has been confirmed or denied from the company.

But, in his first-ever appearance on The Kevin Owens Show, Goldberg opened up the possibility of getting all-new feuds started. For example, he beefed with Chris Jericho right before he got in the ring, and had a few words with everyone’s favorite heel Roman Reigns.

There’s also a possibility that Goldberg will be having a feud with former Wyatt family member Braun Strowman, who is scheduled to face off against Roman Reigns during Wrestlemania 33.

And though it hasn’t been disclosed how much “The Man” will be making in this new Goldberg WWE deal, there’s no doubt that he’s happy with the outcome.

