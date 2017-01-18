Mickie James returns to WWE, helps Alexa Bliss keep her title

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch made WWE history by main eventing SmackDown inside a steel cage, but the match didn’t end cleanly.

At the end of an evenly fought bout, Becky Lynch tried to walk out the cage door only to be blocked off by La Luchadora – the mysterious masked wrestler who has been making appearances over the the last few weeks – but was able to lock Alexa Bliss in the Dis-arm-her.

Bliss didn’t tap out, and La Luchadora delivered a kick to Lynch’s face to break the hold. Bliss hit a DDT on Lynch and pinned her to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship, but Lynch recovered and was able to unmask La Luchadora.

Mickie James – a five-time Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion – was revealed as La Luchadora. James last competed on the main roster in 2010, but she returned to WWE on the eve of Survivor Series last November to wrestle Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

It should be noted that WWE is currently promoting Becky Lynch to make an appearance at the Royal Rumble, which means we could likely be seeing a rematch for the SmackDown Women’s title in San Antonio.