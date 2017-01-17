Mickie James returns to WWE on SmackDown (Video)

Mickie James made her return to WWE on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown.

Mickie James had been the subject of speculation for the past few months. This would be in regard to her returning to WWE’s main roster for the first time in six years. Her official return came when she wrestled a match in at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in November, losing to Asuka in a Women’s Championship bout.

Well, on Tuesday night, James would come back to the WWE main roster on SmackDown.

Over the past month a masked woman, La Luchadora, had been running wild around the Blue Brand. This started with Becky Lynch taking on the mask to defeat Alexa Bliss, but someone else later donned the persona. It resulted in the Irish Lass Kicker losing matches via distraction or taking two-on-one beatdowns from the SmackDown Women’s Champion and the masked woman.

The reveal of La Luchadora came to fruition on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown and during the main event. This saw Bliss defeat Lynch for the Women’s Championship with help from the masked woman. Lynch then tried to fight her off and removed the mask, revealing it to be Mickie James. A surprised former NXT star would look on as the longtime women’s wrestler and Bliss attacked her to close the show.

We now have James interjected into the top-end of the SmackDown women’s division. She remains a big name in women’s wrestling and should be able to carry a significant role moving forward. This could come in a team with Bliss as they go against Lynch. A singles feud with the latter could be in order as well.

We’ll have to wait and see what Mickie James does in her first full episode of SmackDown next Tuesday. There will be fallout from her return, so what could she do next?

