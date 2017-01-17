Mickie James Makes WWE Return on SmackDown Live (Video)

Mickie James made her return to the WWE main roster on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown.

Mickie James has long been rumored to be returning to WWE SmackDown. This happened when she reportedly accepted an offer to return late last year. It came a short time after her return to the company at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, losing to Asuka.

On Monday, we also noted a report of James being backstage for Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown. As it turns out, this would be true.

The main event of the Blue Brand saw Alexa Bliss defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. General Manager Daniel Bryan made this a Steel Cage match to prevent La Luchadora interfering after she did so for numerous weeks.

During the match, La Luchadora would enter the cage when the door opened. She provided enough of a distraction for Bliss to successfully pin Lynch to retain the title.

Afterward, Lynch fought with La Luchadora and removed her mask, which led to the reveal of Mickie James. This led to the Irish Lass Kicker being shocked to see the long-time women’s wrestler stand in front of her, and ended up getting attacked to close the show.

The return of James to the main roster adds another veteran talent. On SmackDown, she will join the likes of Natalya, Nikki Bella, Naomi, and younger stars like Bliss, Carmella, and Lynch. This should make for a steady group of women’s wrestlers that continue to lead a strong division on Tuesday nights.

As for James, she is back on the main roster for the first time since 2010. In between, she had multiple stints with TNA, winning their Knockouts Championship three times. This is in addition to five times with WWE.

Mickie James is seemingly back in WWE full time and should go through an interesting program with Lynch now. Are you excited for her to be back?

This article originally appeared on