Listen to Jim Ross’ call of the classic Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada Wrestle Kingdom match

If you didn’t catch New Japan Pro Wrestling’s epic Wrestle Kingdom 11 live last week – or if you don’t want to watch the main events in Japanese – AXS TV will begin broadcasting the show in parts week-by-week on Friday, with WWE legend Jim Ross doing commentary.

Ross will pair with color commentator Josh Barnett in an English broadcast of the PPV, starting with the IWGP Heavyweight Championship bout between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega at 8:00 p.m. ET on AXS TV. Ross shared a clip of his call of one of the craziest moves you’ll ever see, Omega’s extremely dangerous top-rope dragon suplex. Okada fortunately escaped injury, but the bump will make you cringe.

Coverage of Wrestle Kingdom will continue on AXS TV January 20th with Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito and the IWGP Tag Team Championship match, and the rest of the card will be shown over the following two weeks.