List of Every WWE Royal Rumble Winner

On Sunday, someone will win the Royal Rumble and punch their ticket to WrestleMania. Here’s the list of company they will be joining.

This Sunday, the 30th Royal Rumble event takes place in San Antonio, Texas. The centerpiece of the annual show is the Royal Rumble match itself. The winner of the thirty man battle royal will earn a world championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

There are only a handful of superstars who can claim a victory in this prestigious match. Some are members of the Hall of Fame, while others surely will be one day. Some went on to win their championship match at WrestleMania, and others fell short. Several winners have gone on to stellar careers after a victory in the Rumble, while others failed to live up to the raised expectations fans had of them.

Let’s take a look at every Royal Rumble winner throughout history. Who will join the list on Sunday night?

1988: Hacksaw Jim Duggan (entrant No.13)

1989: Big John Studd (No. 27)

1990: Hulk Hogan (No. 25)

1991: Hulk Hogan (No. 24)

1992: Ric Flair (No. 3)

1993: Yokozuna (No. 27)

1994: Bret Hart (No. 27) and Lex Luger (No. 23), co-winners

1995: Shawn Michaels (No. 1)

1996: Shawn Michaels (No. 18)

1997: Steve Austin (No. 5)

1998: Steve Austin (No. 24)

1999: Vince McMahon (No. 2)

2000: The Rock (No. 24)

2001: Steve Austin (No. 27)

2002: Triple H (No. 22)

2003: Brock Lesnar (No. 29)

2004: Chris Benoit (No. 1)

2005: Batista (No. 28)

2006: Rey Mysterio (No. 2)

2007: The Undertaker (No. 30)

2008: John Cena (No. 30)

2009: Randy Orton (No. 8)

2010: Edge (No. 29)

2011: Alberto Del Rio (No. 38)

2012: Sheamus (No. 22)

2013: John Cena (No. 19)

2014: Batista (No. 28)

2015: Roman Reigns (No. 19)

2016: Triple H (No. 30)

In 2017, someone else will add their name to the list as the next winner of the Royal Rumble match. Which Superstar will pull this off on January 29 at the 60,000-seat Alamodome?

