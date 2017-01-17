Kurt Angle wants Stone Cold to induct him into WWE Hall of Fame

Kurt Angle is headlining the 2017 class for the WWE Hall of Fame and he wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to do the honors of inducting him

Long overdue, Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the headlining member of the 2017 class. The announcement was made on WWE.com on Monday afternoon before being confirmed on WWE RAW later in the night. Angle was one of the most gifted wrestlers and performers in the company for years and, after a decade-long absence from programming, inducting him has been needed for some time.

However, the question that many people had following the announcement was who would induct Angle into the Hall of Fame. The Olympic gold medalist had many memorable feuds throughout his career, one of the reasons he’s such an icon in the industry. However, he spoke on the matter on Tuesday. And to him, the question of who he wants to induct him has a simple answer: Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Talking with Justin Barrasso of SI’s Extra Mustard on Tuesday, Angle said that wanting Stone Cold to induct him was a “no-brainer” choice. And really, that’s true—damn true, even.

Of all of the memorable matches and moments throughout his WWE career, none are more iconic than Angle feuding with Austin. The two legends of wrestling had tremendous chemistry with one another both in terms of in-ring performing and as characters on the microphone. Perhaps the most famous example of their incredible interactions would be the legendary milk truck Angle drove—mocking Austin’s beer truck escapades, of course.

Considering that Angle was just announced as an inductee, we won’t know for some time who it will actually be ushering him into the WWE Hall of Fame. But my vote goes with Angle’s—let it be Austin. In the end, he’s the best and right man for the job.

This article originally appeared on