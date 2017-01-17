Kurt Angle Wants AJ Styles in Final WWE Match

Kurt Angle made it clear that AJ Styles is his choice if he is given a final match in WWE.

Kurt Angle is seemingly back with WWE after being announced as part of the 2017 hall of fame class. He will be the headliner of a class that has yet to have other members made official.

In the interview announcing this on ESPN.com, Angle noted that he did not know whether he would wrestle a match with WWE. “But I really believe that the contract with WWE, whether I wrestle or not — and there aren’t any guarantees either way,” said Angle. “I feel like being an ambassador to the company is the most important thing for them and for me right now.”

The four-time WWE Champion has an idea of who he wants in his final match with the company, though. He spoke with former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia on her “Making Their Way to the Ring” podcast and wants a familiar face (h/t Wrestling Inc):

“The one that I would really love to have a final match with right now is the kid that’s the hottest right now in WWE and that’s AJ Styles. I wrestled AJ in TNA, and I can tell you that he is every bit as good as Shawn Michaels.

Angle would go on to say that this is due to Styles does “all the work” in the ring, as in bumping flying around the squared circle, and not having to do much to make it an “easy match.” The former Olympic gold medalist also said the Phenomenal One is a “once in a lifetime” talent.

Kurt Angle wrestling another WWE match doesn’t seem like a foregone conclusion. Being signed for the Hall of Fame ceremony provides as much hope as there has been for the past decade, however, for those who want to see him compete one last time. It would be a momentous occasion, one that fans would soak in for a final go-around inside a WWE ring.

