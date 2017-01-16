Kurt Angle to Headline 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Kurt Angle is making his return to WWE after a lengthy absence and entering the Hall of Fame. He’ll headline the Class of 2017.

It’s true, it’s damn true: Kurt Angle is back with the WWE.

After a lengthy absence from the company, WWE announced on Monday that Angle would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2017. ESPN first broke the story, and both WWE and Angle himself confirmed it shortly thereafter.

Angle is no doubt qualified to be in the Hall of Fame. He competed in WWE from 1998-2006, following his Olympic gold medal victory. During that time, he racked up championship victories, while becoming one of the top talents in the company.

Angle is a four time WWE Champion, a one time World Heavyweight Champion, and even a WCW Champion. He won the 2000 King of the Ring tournament, and is a Triple Crown Champion and a Grand Slam Champion.

Although Angle left the company on somewhat rocky terms, he’s made no secret that he wanted to return. Even during his ten year stint in TNA, Angle fueled rumors that he would eventually return to WWE. Issues with substance abuse and addiction have seemingly been a roadblock before for Angle, but it looks like those are in the past.

With other rumored names like DDP and Rick Rude, the Hall of Fame Class of 2017 is shaping up to be a doozy. The induction ceremony is moving to the Friday night of WrestleMania weekend this year. It will take place on March 31 at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Are you excited for Angle entering the WWE Hall of Fame?

This article originally appeared on