Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame 2017 Video Package a Dose of Nostalgia

Watch the video package WWE put together for Kurt Angle’s induction into the hall of fame.

On Monday afternoon, Kurt Angle would be announced as the headliner for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class. This marks his first association with the WWE since 2006, when he left the company for TNA and other wrestling promotions. Angle had spoken to WWE as far as two years ago, but nothing came to fruition. Given that he is no longer contracted anywhere, this opened up his return.

During Raw, WWE would officially announce that Angle will enter the upcoming hall of fame class. They did so with a video package, which brought back all the memories of the former WWE Champion.

Angle is the first member to be made official for the 2017 class. He will be inducted on Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Angle is a man of many accolades from his time in WWE. He is a former one-time World Heavyweight Champion, one-time WCW Champion (when the belt was in WWE), four-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, and the 2000 King of the Ring winner, among other titles or events won.

Seeing anything related to Angle in WWE seems like something that didn’t look possible for a little while. However, like other fractured relationships with former talent, they end up being repaired. The former Olympic gold medalist is the latest one to go through this “process”, one that WWE fans will be pleased about that is seemingly over.

Kurt Angle is returning to the WWE, and it’s as true as it can get. This is no longer a rumor, but a reality for the fans that have clamored for his comeback to the Leader in Sports Entertainment. His induction into the 2017 class will be an honor that he deserves for his work in the wrestling business over the past two decades.

This article originally appeared on