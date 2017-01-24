Kurt Angle: ‘Royal Rumble is Not Gonna Happen’

When asked if he would make an appearance this Sunday at the Royal Rumble, Kurt Angle says “not gonna happen”.

If there’s one thing the IWC will always do well it will be stoking the perpetual fires that blaze inside the rumor mill. Even before Kurt Angle was announced as the first formal inductee for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame there had been rumors about his WWE return. The HOF announcement merely turned those rumors from a whisper to an actual conversation. It was then revealed that Angle had canceled an event in Scotland which was scheduled for the same weekend as the Royal Rumble. For the IWC, that was all the “evidence” they needed to confirm Angle’s participation.

But now Angle himself has shut down the rumors and all but confirmed that we won’t be seeing him on January 29th. He spoke with TMZ Sports and subsequently broke the hearts of smarks everywhere:

“A lot of people are assuming it, a lot of writers are writing about it … I haven’t talked to WWE about anything after WWE Hall of Fame.”

This doesn’t mean a return to the WWE is out of the question, it just means we may have to wait a little longer. Or will we? Professional wrestlers are notorious liars because it’s part of the job description. The entire professional wrestling universe centers around making us believe in things that simply are not true, both in and out of the ring. The Rock did not actually thrown Stone Cold Steve Austin off a bridge. The Undertaker does not have supernatural powers. Lana does not have a thick Russian accent. You get the idea.

For now, there’s no reason to not believe what Angle is saying, but we should take it with a grain of salt. His statement may simply be intended to throw us off the trail so when his music hits this Sunday we are both surprised and relieved to finally be able to chant “YOU SUCK” once again in unison. Fingers crossed.

