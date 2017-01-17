Kurt Angle reveals which WWE star he’d like to face in a potential comeback

WWE announced Monday that after more than a decade away from the company, Kurt Angle will return to headline the Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Angle, a four-time WWE Champion who is now 48 years old, is still wrestling occasionally at independent shows around the world, and he told ESPN that while he has not discussed an in-ring return with WWE – Angle believed WWE had forgotten about him – he didn’t rule anything out.

Angle also joined former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia’s podcast Monday and was asked who his dream opponent would be for a potential last match. Angle picked the current WWE World Champion, who he worked with following his departure from WWE in 2006.

Via WrestleZone:

“The one that I would really love to have a final match with right now is the kid that’s the hottest right now in WWE and that’s AJ Styles. I wrestled AJ in TNA, and I can tell you that he is every bit as good as Shawn Michaels. The thing with AJ Styles, and I want everybody to realize this–you don’t have to do anything with him. He does all the work. So it’s an easy match for you. He flies around the ring. He does all the bumping.

AJ is a special individual where you can go in that ring and literally just stand in the middle and he does everything for you. I have never had a match with anybody that’s been so easy, and every time I worked with him it was a five star match. So AJ’s that kind of talent. He only comes around once in a lifetime, so I’d really love to shake it up with him one more time if I could.”