Kurt Angle Out of WWE Royal Rumble Weekend Booking

Kurt Angle backing out of his Royal Rumble weekend booking just made things a whole lot more intriguing.

Kurt Angle going into the WWE Hall of Fame sparked speculation of him being at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday. Nothing has been confirmed, nor will it be by the day of the show, so fans will have to wait on hearing his trademark theme song, if he shows up.

Well, the chances of the Olympic Gold Medalist appearing at the Rumble just skyrocketed. A United Kingdom wrestling promotion, 5 Star Wrestling, announced that Angle will not be doing commentary for them this Saturday. It would have been on the debut episode of Dominant Wrestling, which will air on SPIKE TV from the Dundee Ice Arena. This show has the likes of Rey Mysterio, Drew Galloway, Carlito, and PJ Black appearing.

Their full post from Facebook can be seen below:

Angle being removed from a show the day before Royal Rumble weekend? That may just be the most obvious sign yet that he’s going to appear in some capacity this weekend. All eyes will likely point toward the Royal Rumble match too, unless WWE decides to have him speak in front of the 60,000 in attendance at the Alamodome.

The hope from fans will likely be that the former WWE Champion appears in the over-the-top-rope spectacle. The pop for him would be massive, something that could go down as one of the biggest reactions for any WWE star, current or former, ever. It will then lead to speculation of if this is just a one-off appearance, or if we’re going to get Angle on WWE programming every week into WrestleMania season.

The chances of Kurt Angle showing up at the Royal Rumble PPV are greater than ever. The timing is there with his Hall of Fame announcement and the interviews he’s conducted. Will it all come to fruition on January 29?

