Kurt Angle on Potential WWE In-Ring Return: ‘Would I Like to Eventually? Yes’

Kurt Angle would not rule out a return to a WWE ring in an interview with ESPN.

While Kurt Angle stepping into a WWE ring is no guarantee, we know that he will be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class during WrestleMania 33 weekend. This will honor what he did in his original stint from the late 1990’s to the mid-2000’s.

Doing one last match with WWE will be the focus of fans, however. They will want to see him back in the ring to face someone like AJ Styles, John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, or Seth Rollins, among others.

Well, during Angle’s interview on ESPN on Wednesday night, he wouldn’t quite say that he will be back in a WWE ring, but he didn’t rule it out. The following would be said:

“I cannot say. Right now, I’m only focused on the Hall of Fame. I can’t say what I’m going to do after that. Would I like to eventually? Yes. Right now, I’m just going to enjoy this Hall of Fame induction, and I’ll go from there.”

The full interview can be seen below:

Judging by his comments, it seems like the Olympic Gold Medalist still eyes one last WWE match. Of course, it still takes the company signing off on this too. With WrestleMania 33 approaching and plans potentially being developed right now, could those include Angle?

For the time being, it will be speculated on who Angle could face in WWE. He noted a desire to face Styles on Lilian Garcia’s “Making Them Way to the Ring” podcast. They have history dating back to TNA, but never wrestled each other in WWE since the Phenomenal One reached the main roster for the first time in January 2016.

Is it inevitable that Kurt Angle wrestles another WWE match? Maybe. For now, there doesn’t seem to be a timetable, unless that gets saved for an episode of Raw or SmackDown.

