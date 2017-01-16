Kurt Angle headlining 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class

On Monday, WWE announced that Kurt Angle will headline the 2017 class of inductees to the WWE Hall of Fame

With several names having already been announced or rumored to be part of the WWE Hall of Fame’s 2017 class of inductees, the question that really remained was who would headline. Would it be The Undertaker as his career nears its end? While that may have been the popular rumor, WWE has knocked it out of the park with their actual choice: Kurt Angle.

The Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time, ESPN first reported on Monday that Kurt Angle would be the headlining inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame for 2017. WWE later confirmed the reports, getting everyone excited about all of the possibilities.

First and foremost, this is 100 percent deserved for Angle. Whether as a heel or face, he was always absolute money in the ring and a natural on the microphone. Though the crowds may have chanted “You suck!” during his entrance, nothing could have been farther from the truth. His induction into the WWE Hall of Fame has been a long-time coming.

However, there are now a few other questions that need to be answered. For one, there’s the age-old query of who will induct Angle. Considering how their careers are intertwined, someone like John Cena would make sense. The same can be said for someone like Taker or other veterans of WWE.

Perhaps more pressingly, though, the real question is whether or not this means that Kurt Angle could be wrestling in WWE in the near future. Though reports have always indicated concerns about the legend’s health, he’s still wrestled on the independent scene as of late. So if WWE thinks he’s healthy, there’s at least a chance we could see him at WrestleMania 33. Maybe that’s a pipe-dream, but him coming back for the Hall of Fame at least opens up speculation.

