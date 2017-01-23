Kurt Angle cancels United Kingdom booking on WWE Royal Rumble 2017 weekend

Kurt Angle cancelled a booking in the United Kingdom, freeing him up the weekend of WWE Royal Rumble 2017

WWE always has a plan. Whether it’s the right move or not, they’re always looking at least one (often more) step ahead. So when Kurt Angle was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame for the 2017 class, speculation began running wild. Obviously many began wondering, since he’d be in Orlando, if he’d have a WrestleMania 33 match. However, the speculation also turned to if he would appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

It would make sense. The Rumble match affords a great opportunity for returning legends to come in, get their stuff in, and then get eliminated with out any over-exertion. And for a guy like Angle who’s obviously now in the company’s good graces while also not being shy about wanting to wrestle in WWE again, it would make sense.

Now it’s also looking increasingly likely that it may happen.

Angle was set to appear in Scotland on Saturday, Jan. 28—the day before the Royal Rumble show in San Antonio, TX—as a commentator on a 5 Star Wrestling live show. On Monday, however, the promotion announced via Facebook that Angle’s representatives informed them he had to pull out of the date (H/T Cageside Seats):

Well, what do we have here? Kurt Angle isn’t going to be in the United Kingdom during the 2017 Royal Rumble? That’s oddly coincidental.

To be fair, this actually confirms nothing. As the Facebook post mentions the Hall of Fame induction, this could be tied to that as WWE looks to limit his appearances until Mania weekend. However, the optimists among wrestling fans could see this as a sign that he’s indeed coming to San Antonio. After all, the Royal Rumble is the perfect opportunity to both protect him physically and to get a huge pop. So even if it’s false hope, the consensus here should be simple: Please, please let this mean we get Kurt Angle as one of the 30 men in the Rumble match.

