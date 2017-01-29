Kevin Owens sent through tower of chairs at WWE Royal Rumble (Video)
In his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens was sent for a nasty fall involving a tower of chairs
As expected, Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns weren’t short on physicality throughout their match at WWE Royal Rumble 2017. A singles match for Owens’ WWE Universal Championship obviously necessitates a hard-hitting affair. However, the likelihood of that only increased when the “no disqualification” stipulation was added to the match in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome.
Though it may have already been physical, though, Owens was looking to make it downright brutal. Throughout the match, Owens went under the ring and around the area to methodically build a tower of steel chairs. Stacked up three high, the time came for him to put his creation to use.
Reigns and the champ were both on the apron when Owens pulled the challenger over and up to the middle turnbuckle. His plan was then clear as he looked to superplex Roman off of the turnbuckle and through the chairs. KO’s plan hit a snag, though, when Reigns would go up and fought his way off the turnbuckle. Getting a running start on the apron, he then hit a mean Superman Punch that sent Owens off his spot and flying down through the tower of chairs:
It’s like a game of CLUE… @WWERomanReigns in The @Alamodome with ALL THE CHAIRS!!! #RoyalRumble @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/m6l9DLNhi6
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Whenever WWE runs their PSA’s about not trying this at home, this is what they’re really talking about.
Owens has proven time and again to be unafraid of any big moment or bump and this again displays that. The good news for him is that it didn’t ultimately cost him as he was able to top Reigns and retain his belt.
