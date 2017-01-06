Kenny Omega Says He’s ‘Stepping Away’ from Japan

Kenny Omega took to Twitter to make a very surprising announcement just days after New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom.

Kenny Omega may have already put on the Match of the Year at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 event on Wednesday. He and Kazuchika Okada battled for 45 minutes in an instant classic, resulting in the Rainmaker retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Things have changed within a blink of the eye, though. Omega took to Twitter on early Friday morning to announce that he’s stepping away from Japan to “reassess” his future. He notes that his “journey may change” but his goals will not.

I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. pic.twitter.com/E4vDiGgAwe — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

Omega then added a second tweet, saying there is no plan on what he could do next.

@KennyOmegamanX there is no plan. My schedule is cleared and I'm weighing all options. I've a lot to consider. Thx for the patience/support — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

It’s a wild turn of events after Wrestle Kingdom 11 and everything that he seemed to accomplish with this match, at least with the critical acclaim he received from all over the wrestling world. What may be more eye-opening is that it comes just days after he made some interesting comments to Sports Illustrated. He called out WWE Superstars that are “happy to be a cog in the WWE machine” and spoke about the young talent that is “not rising up.”

Fan speculation will likely be Omega is going to WWE. However, given these and past comments, maybe he’s about to tour in other countries, or even come back to North America to wrestle in the independent promotions. Maybe he’s just not going to wrestle at all. That doesn’t seem to be the case based on Omega having “a lot to consider,” but given the surprising nature of this announcement, we can’t really know what’s in store.

The future of Kenny Omega seems to be up in the air right now. What do you think he’ll end up doing?

