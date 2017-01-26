Kenny Omega Makes Decision on WWE and NJPW

On the Thursday edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega is set to make his decision between WWE and New Japan.

Kenny Omega has been the subject of speculation throughout the past three weeks. This started days after he lost to Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11. He sent out a tweet saying, he’s “stepping away” from Japan, and hasn’t been seen since the New Year’s Dash event on January 5.

John Cena then started trolling the rumors, followed by Triple H commenting. Then Seth Rollins name-dropping “Kenny Omega” in a WWE video, only to be removed, sparked even more interest.

So, what will Omega do? He’s set to go on the Wrestling Observer Radio on Thursday to announce his decision. It will be one that fans of both New Japan and WWE will be tuned in, something that is a similar hot topic to January 2016.

Kenny Omega is going on Wrestling Observer Radio in one hour to announce his future. — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) January 26, 2017

This will be one that fans of both New Japan and WWE will be tuned in, something that is a similar hot topic to January 2016. AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows all left NJPW for WWE around the same time, with the rumors beginning after Wrestle Kingdom 10. Styles showed up at the 2016 Royal Rumble and has since become the WWE Champion. Nakamura is in the middle of his second NXT Championship reign. Anderson and Gallows are also going for a tag team championship win at Sunday’s WWE pay-per-view. So, these former NJPW stars have found success.

For Omega, it wouldn’t be his first turn in WWE after spending time in their developmental system in the mid-2000’s. He would eventually move to the independent scene, and then NJPW where his career has taken off.

The Kenny Omega decision may be one that shakes up the wrestling landscape, or keeps things at a standstill, if he stays with NJPW. What will he do?

