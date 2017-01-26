Kenny Omega decides between WWE and NJPW

Kenny Omega went live on Thursday to announce his decision regarding his future in wrestling, essentially between WWE and NJPW

Kenny Omega has already put on the Match of the Year for 2017 thanks to his work at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in the main event with Kazuchika Okada. However, he left Japan and NJPW soon after to assess his future. Many have since speculated that might mean a venture to WWE, but there’s been nothing with any certainty said about the situation other than that his contract with New Japan expires on Jan. 31.

On Thursday, however, the Canadian-born Omega was ready to put to bed all of the speculation and come out with his decision.

The former IWGP Intercontinental Champion stated that he would talk to the two guys with the most inside information in the wrestling business, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, to announce his decision. This would happen on Thursday afternoon on Wrestling Observer Radio:

Kenny Omega is going on Wrestling Observer Radio in one hour to announce his future. — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) January 26, 2017

The future of Kenny Omega in professional wrestling truly is a game-changer right now. His match at Wrestle Kingdom 11—which Meltzer gave the first-ever 6-star rating to—wasn’t an anomaly. Instead, that’s the level of in-ring work and storytelling that he’s been doing for over a year now. By many people’s estimation, he’s the best wrestler in the world right now.

With that said, why would Omega announce he was coming to WWE? Wouldn’t that be better served as a surprise? Thus, the thought leading up to the announcement had to be that he would be returning to New Japan.

Kenny Omega has not yet given his announcement about his future in wrestling. We will update you when that is finally available.

Omega could sign at an independent promotion in the middle of Siberia and it wouldn’t change the fact that he’s among the best in the world at what he does. Even still, whichever promotion misses out is losing the chance at a sure-fire star. And whichever promotion lands him will indubitably benefit.

