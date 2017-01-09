Kenny Omega Comments on John Cena’s WWE Photo Teases

What did Kenny Omega have to say about John Cena posting the cryptic Instagram photos of the New Japan star?

Kenny Omega made waves earlier this week with his tweet about needing to “step away” from Japan. Due to fan reaction (and hoping for some of his own), John Cena took to Instagram to troll everyone with a captionless photo of the New Japan star. He is known for not writing anything to go with the pictures he posts on this social media account. This even happened a second time on Monday.

Shortly afterward, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso posted an interview with Omega, who addressed the cryptic photos that Cena posted of him (or in relation) on Monday afternoon.

“John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most,” said Omega. “If I were to end up there, working with someone of his caliber would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling. I’m glad to be on his radar, but I haven’t made any decisions regarding my future yet.”

Barrasso noted in the interview that Omega would not give away when his NJPW contract expires.

Nothing can happen between Omega and WWE until his contract with NJPW is up, unlike the situation with AJ Styles in 2016. Shinsuke Nakamura, however, had to have his deal end at the end of January last year before arriving to the Leader in Sports Entertainment.

As for the Cena photos, they may be nothing more than him trying to troll the fans. Of course, maybe he knows something that we do not about WWE being in contact with the 33-year-old.

Kenny Omega coming to WWE seems far from even being close based on what is out there right now. If he did decide to join the company, he would be an intriguing addition to either the main roster or NXT.

This article originally appeared on