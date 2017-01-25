Kenny Omega addresses potential WWE Royal Rumble appearance

Kenny Omega talked a potential WWE Royal Rumble appearance this Sunday and he’s definitely keeping it safe with the answers

WWE Royal Rumble is this Sunday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, and as is the case every year, many are intrigued as to what surprises we may see. Of course, a lot of that talk recently has surrounded a potential appearance by independent wrestling sensation Kenny Omega, who may be done with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During a recent appearance in England over the weekend, Omega did a Q&A session with some fans, and obviously the WWE talk was brought up. And in typical Kenny Omega fashion, he did not shy away from the subject.

But while he didn’t shy away from the WWE chatter, his answer definitely could leave a lot to be desired by many.

“The most I can say right now is that if some of you are subscribers to the Network and you’re looking forward to something happening or not happening on the 29th…I’m not sure if I could pull a rabbit out of the hat by that date,” Omega told the fans. “That’s all I can say for now.”

“But that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible. I’m not saying anything… that might be asking too much at this point and time. That’s literally the most news I’ve given anyone up to this point.”

In regards to Omega showing up in the Royal Rumble match for WWE on Sunday, the issue reportedly is the fact that his current contract with New Japan doesn’t expire until the end of the month. This is what makes it very unlikely that “The Cleaner” makes the surprise entrance during the 30-man match on Sunday, if he in fact has chosen to sign with WWE.

However, this is the professional wrestling business, and as we’re always reminded over and over in some capacity — never say never, and anything can happen.

This article originally appeared on