John Cena won’t stop dropping Kenny Omega hints

Kenny Omega is the most sought-after star in professional wrestling following his epic, must-see Wrestle Kingdom main-event match in Japan earlier this month. Omega’s New Japan Pro Wrestling contract reportedly expires at the end of the month, and he’s publicly stated that he’s stepping away from the country to contemplate his future.

It is widely rumored that WWE is interested in bringing him to the United States – and a number of WWE stars praised his match against Kazuchika Okada on social media.

John Cena, meanwhile, reacted to Wrestle Kingdom in his own unique way on Instagram. For the past two days, Cena has been posting reference after reference to Omega.

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:58am PST

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:29am PST

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:53am PST

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:32am PST

Omega reacted to Cena’s posts in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most. If I were to end up there, working with someone of his caliber would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling. I’m glad to be on his radar, but I haven’t made any decisions regarding my future yet.”

If you don’t want to sign up for NJPW World to see Omega-Okada, the match will be broadcast this Friday in English (called by WWE legend Jim Ross) on AXS TV.