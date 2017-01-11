John Cena Trolls WWE Fans Again with Kenny Omega Tease (Photo)

John Cena is back at it again with another trolling of WWE fans about New Japan star Kenny Omega.

Since the weekend, John Cena has taken to Instagram to troll WWE fans over Kenny Omega potentially leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling. It started with this photo of the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and continued with a picture of South Park character Kenny.

To keep his recent streak of trolling up, Cena took to Instagram once again to make hints about Omega or to troll fans. This time, he posted one photo that had “O” and the other featuring “Mega” Man. Of course, if you put the first two of three words together, you would get “Omega.”

There could always be the case that Cena knows something that we do not, similar to the AJ Styles situation from this time last year. A few weeks after the 15-time World champion posted captionless photos of the Phenomenal One on Instagram, he ended up debuting at the Royal Rumble match. Fans may be tying this and Omega’s potential situation together and hoping what Cena is trolling or teasing about actually means something.

On the other hand, this may just be one big trolling from Cena to get fans riled up. Every time he has posted photos relating to Omega on Instagram, he receives hundreds of comments from fans wondering if what he is saying is true. So, if Cena can continue drawing a response, why wouldn’t he continue to do this?

Given that this is the third trolling from John Cena of the week, we should potentially expect more from him if the speculation of Kenny Omega to WWE continues. What kind of photo could he post to tease everyone again?

