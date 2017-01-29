John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s WWE Title Record at Royal Rumble: Twitter Reacts

At WWE Royal Rumble, John Cena tied Ric Flair’s World title record and Twitter reacted promptly.

John Cena came into the WWE Royal Rumble match going for his 16th World title. To do this, he had to get through AJ Styles, who has beaten him twice before in singles matches. The Phenomenal One even pinned him in a triple threat at No Mercy for the WWE championship. If Cena won the title, this would have tied Ric Flair’s record of recognized World title reigns.

Well, this would come to fruition at Royal Rumble. After about a 30-minute match, Cena put Styles away with not one but two Attitude Adjustments to win the WWE Championship and tie the Nature Boy’s record in grand fashion. He celebrated afterward in the ring and on the ramp.

Afterward, the WWE fans would take to Twitter to react to the Face That Runs the Place’s 16th World title win. Some loved it, and others, like Ric Flair himself, congratulated him.

Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget… To be the man, you gotta beat the man – WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017

#SDLive only had 1 match on the main card for #RoyalRumble and it was the best match on the show. Congrats @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg #16Times — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 30, 2017

I just witnessed history as @JohnCena defeated @AJStylesOrg to become the 16 x @WWE World Heavyweight Champion, congrats bud! #royalrumble — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) January 30, 2017

Honestly, who else can do what John Cena has done with that company in the past 15 years?#RoyalRumble — Deno (@DeadByElbow) January 30, 2017

What a match with Aj and Cena !! 16x champion @JohnCena congrats #RoyalRumble — We Build Champions (@NatiBearcats23) January 30, 2017

John Cena is truly full of class #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble — Katie Linendoll (@KatieLinendoll) January 30, 2017

Congratulations @JohnCena 16 time WWE Champion — LahLah (@LahLah3879) January 30, 2017

#RoyalRumble im not his biggest @JohnCena fan and im a big aj styles fans but cena just proved he can wrestle #wwe #showstealer — Glenn Mitchell (@Trending_G10) January 30, 2017

Wow No matter what they say @JohnCena is truly one of the Best #tied16 Congrats — L.W. Games (@LWGames28) January 30, 2017

What a battle. Two men. Nothing but pure unarmed combat. Blood. Sweat. Tears. Congrats fella. @JohnCena — ㄣ⃒ (@MJE47) January 30, 2017

Cena now stands tall on WWE SmackDown as the WWE Champion and holds a place in history with Flair. It’s an honor for the Leader of the Cenation, who will now push into WrestleManai 33 season with the belt. However, he still has to defend the belt at Elimination Chamber before we get there.

There is still the Royal Rumble match left to go, where we may find out John Cena’s potential challenger for WrestleMania 33. Who could it be? Is there anyone out there able to top him?

