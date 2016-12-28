John Cena returns to WWE, makes Royal Rumble challenge (Video)

After over two months away from WWE, John Cena made his return on SmackDown Live.

John Cena left WWE following the No Mercy pay-per-view in October. He would film Season 2 of FOX’s reality show, “American Grit” and hosted an episode of “SNL” earlier in December. Cena also announced the trailer for his 2017 movie, “The Wall.”

A few weeks ago, WWE announced that the 15-time world champion would make his return on the December 27 episode of SmackDown. This had already been set to be a loaded show with three titles matches, including the WWE Championship being on the line.

Well, the night would come with Cena opening SmackDown to make his debut. He would speak to the fans about being back and not leaving WWE for Hollywood. After some fluff, though, the 39-year-old cut a fiery promo against the “new era BS,” as he called it. A challenge also got made to the winner of the AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin match in the main event. Cena said, for whoever wins this and walks out as WWE Champion, he wants them in a match at Royal Rumble, “Because I’m John Cena.”

Cena very much played to the fans online that thought he would be done with WWE, or have previously criticized him for being in the main event scene. Thus the “Because I’m John Cena” reference he made to close the promo.

The early favorite for the Face That Still Says He Runs the Place’s Royal Rumble match may be Styles. These two had classic matches at this year’s Money in the Bank and SummerSlam pay-per-views, arguably Match of the Year candidates. Having them at the Royal Rumble would place this match in a 60,000 seat arena, by far the largest venue (the Alamodome) that these two would have faced off in. Is this the direction we’re headed for?

