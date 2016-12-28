John Cena promises fans he isn’t ditching WWE for Hollywood

John Cena returned to WWE after a long absence on Tuesday and kicked off SmackDown in Chicago, and after shutting down another round of CM Punk chants, Cena admitted that 2016 hasn’t exactly been a great year for him in the squared circle.

He began the year in January by undergoing shoulder surgery and didn’t return on a full-time basis until Memorial Day. He then entered an (excellent) feud with AJ Styles – which he eventually lost in a classic match at SummerSlam – and has been gone from WWE since mid October to work on his TV and film career, hosting Saturday Night Live a week ago.

While Cena’s still undoubtedly the biggest star in WWE, he hasn’t main evented a pay-per-view since Survivor Series 2014. With Cena spending more time on his acting career, having more than 14 years in the WWE under his belt, many fans have speculated that he could be making the same sort of (very lucrative) transition The Rock made a decade ago. Cena addressed those concerns in his address, and challenged the winner of the triple-threat match in Tuesday’s main event to a championship match at the Royal Rumble.

“I’m not done, I’m not leaving, and I’m sick of this New Era BS. It ain’t the New Era, it’s the My Time Is Now Era.

‘Never Give Up’ means when you get knocked down like I did this year, you don’t stay down. You get up, you fire up, and you kick ass.”